General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GD opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

