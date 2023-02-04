General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,732.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.