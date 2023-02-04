General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Trading Down 3.7%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Down 3.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About General Enterprise Ventures
General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Enterprise Ventures (GEVI)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.