General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Trading Down 3.7%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

