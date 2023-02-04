Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Tops $802,536.54 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $802,536.54 and $12,691.94 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

