Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 5.8%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.29). 1,637,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 549,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($8.16) to GBX 447 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 447 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £869.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,836.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 6,236 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £19,768.12 ($24,414.13).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

