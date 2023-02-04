GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

