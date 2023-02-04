Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

