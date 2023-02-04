GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GitLab by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 151.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

