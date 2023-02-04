Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $47.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 2.0% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 302,488 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
