Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 2.0% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 302,488 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

