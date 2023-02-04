Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAS stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

