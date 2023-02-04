Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period.

