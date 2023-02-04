Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $2,645.85 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,645.85 or 0.11292659 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $125,613.91 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00430815 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.37 or 0.29384932 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00449611 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
