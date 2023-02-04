Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $751.65

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.65 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 750 ($9.26). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 755 ($9.32), with a volume of 88,529 shares.

Gresham House Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 751.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 775.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £288.97 million and a PE ratio of 3,431.82.

Insider Transactions at Gresham House

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £39,993.80 ($49,393.36).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

