Grin Price Reaches $0.0670 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $780,647.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,444.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00595703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184928 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.