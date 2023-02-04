Grove Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00429978 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.53 or 0.29327852 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00416954 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

