Grove Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last Week (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Grove token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00429516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.12 or 0.29296294 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00449723 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.