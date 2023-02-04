Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.15 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.90). 16,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 11,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.90).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.93.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

