H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Trading Down 49.5%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 49.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
H-CYTE Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.
H-CYTE Company Profile
H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H-CYTE (HCYTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.