Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,168 shares during the period. QuantumScape comprises about 4.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in QuantumScape by 34.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $511,156 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

