Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 24.2% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amplitude by 1,082.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 131,768 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Amplitude by 3.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $46.70.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

