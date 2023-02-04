Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 78,639 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEVA stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 1,983.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

