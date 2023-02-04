Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBI. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

