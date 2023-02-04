Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

