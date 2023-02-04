Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $237.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

