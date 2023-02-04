Head-To-Head Contrast: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and DNB Bank ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 3.07 $1.73 billion $3.18 12.86 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.07 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89%

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 2 0 2.67 DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $175.50, indicating a potential upside of 838.50%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

