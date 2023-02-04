Head-To-Head Review: Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) vs. Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Investec Group and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Investec Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 19.07 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.81 billion 2.66 $159.22 million $1.44 30.26

This table compares Investec Group and Brookfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. Investec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Investec Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Investec Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Investec Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investec Group

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth and Investment, Private Banking, Group Investments, and Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 3.9 million gas and electricity connections; and 61,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

