Head to Head Survey: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 0.79% 9.85% 5.41% Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.01% 39.99% 9.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 6 14 0 2.62 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Global Payments presently has a consensus target price of $151.29, suggesting a potential upside of 33.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $159.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.59 $965.46 million $0.22 513.93 Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 3.16 $539.10 million $4.40 34.90

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Broadridge Financial Solutions. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Global Payments pays out 454.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

