Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Express Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 478,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,166. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

