Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Express Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

