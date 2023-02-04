Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $66.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025128 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,160.14323 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07042256 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $66,555,320.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

