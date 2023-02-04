Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HP. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.18.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
HP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
