Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29-$9.46 EPS.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hershey by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

