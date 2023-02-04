Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Hexcel Trading Down 2.1 %

HXL stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

