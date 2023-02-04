HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

