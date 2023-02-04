HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.90 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $66.90 million and approximately $646,694.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00048349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00224460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02440278 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $729,378.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

