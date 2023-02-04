Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.95

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.95 and last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 17033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.25.

Hitachi Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

