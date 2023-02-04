HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

