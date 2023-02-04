HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €60.80 ($66.09) and last traded at €60.72 ($66.00). Approximately 67,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €59.76 ($64.96).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.48.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

