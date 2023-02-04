Hooked Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $145.31 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00014213 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.78 million and approximately $145.31 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.24 or 0.29255554 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00454886 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.22673523 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $177,113,727.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.