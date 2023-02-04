Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $165,597.88 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.19 or 0.29349924 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00449530 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

