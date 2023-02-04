Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $167,342.14 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

