Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 3.2%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.15. 6,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.