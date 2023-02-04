Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

