Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 575,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,155. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

