Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 1.1 %

BOSS stock opened at €63.94 ($69.50) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 52 week high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.62.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

