Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $476.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.89. Humana has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Humana by 48.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

