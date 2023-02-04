Humanscape Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $10.61 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

