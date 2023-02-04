HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $72.26 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $51.59 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00433722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.63 or 0.29583195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00452325 BTC.

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

