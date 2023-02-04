Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Decreased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HBAN stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

