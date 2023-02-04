IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 12,330 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

